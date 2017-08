BRIEF-Hawaiian Airlines reports November 2016 traffic statistics

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc :

* Hawaiian Airlines reports November 2016 traffic statistics and updates expected fourth quarter metrics

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - Nov load factor 85.8% versus 81.0%

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - November RPMs 1.2 billion versus 1.5 billion

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc - November ASMs 1.5 billion versus 1.4 billion

* Sees Q4 cost per ASM excluding fuel and impairment charge up 2.5% to up 5.5%

* Sees Q4 operating revenue per ASM up 3% to up 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: