BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces agreement to sell first of two Haynesville shale acreage positions for $450 million
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 12:25 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces agreement to sell first of two Haynesville shale acreage positions for $450 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces agreement to sell first of two Haynesville shale acreage positions for $450 million

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says deal for approximately $450 million

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says sale also includes 250 wells currently producing approximately 30 million cubic feet of gas per day, net to chesapeake

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says is marketing approximately 50,000 net acres located in northeastern part of its Haynesville shale operating area

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says included in sale are approximately 78,000 net acres, 40,000 net acres of which company considered as core acreage

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says following both of these planned divestitures, co will retain approximately 250,000 net acres in core of Haynesville shale

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says following divestitures, projected adjusted production growth of approximately 13% from its Haynesville operations in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

