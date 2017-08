Dec 5 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc

* Onconova presents phase 2 data from oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine combination trial in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) at 2016 ASH annual meeting

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc says 35% complete remission (CR) rate for combination in 1(st)-line higher-risk MDS patients seen