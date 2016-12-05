FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development announces commitments for private placement of equity
December 5, 2016 / 12:15 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Centennial Resource Development announces commitments for private placement of equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc:

* Centennial Resource Development announces commitments for $910 million private placement of equity

* Centennial resource development - third-party investors other than Riverstone will purchase $480 million of CDEV class A common stock at $14.54 per share

* Centennial Resource Development- Riverstone and affiliated funds will buy $430 million in CDEV class a common stock and convertible preferred shares

* Centennial Resource Development-expects to use portion of net proceeds to fully fund pending acquisition of upstream assets of silverback exploration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

