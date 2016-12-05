FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hilton approves spin-off of Park Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Grand Vacations
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 12:45 PM

BRIEF-Hilton approves spin-off of Park Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Grand Vacations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Hilton Board of Directors approves spin-off of Park Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Record date of spin off is December 15, 2016

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings- Board approved a 1-for-3 reverse stock split for Hilton, which will become effective after market close on January 3, 2017

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - Park and HGV to begin "regular way" trading on New York Stock Exchange on January 4, 2017

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings- Following completion of spin-offs, Hilton will continue to be led by current president and CEO, Christopher J. Nassetta

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings - Hilton Board approved distribution of 1 share of park common stock for each 5 shares of co

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings - Hilton Board approved distribution of 1 share of HGV common stock for each 10 shares of Hilton common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

