FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cheniere Energy announces offering of $1 bln senior secured notes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy announces offering of $1 bln senior secured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc

* Cheniere Energy Inc announces offering of $1.0 billion senior secured notes due 2025 by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC

* Cheniere Energy - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to prepay a portion of principal amounts currently outstanding under CCH's credit facilities

* Cheniere energy - Co's unit intends to offer $1.0 billion principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025

* CCH 2025 notes will be secured by first priority security interest in substantially all of assets of cch and its units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.