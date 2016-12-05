BRIEF-Cheniere Energy announces offering of $1 bln senior secured notes

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc

* Cheniere Energy Inc announces offering of $1.0 billion senior secured notes due 2025 by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC

* Cheniere Energy - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to prepay a portion of principal amounts currently outstanding under CCH's credit facilities

* Cheniere energy - Co's unit intends to offer $1.0 billion principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025

* CCH 2025 notes will be secured by first priority security interest in substantially all of assets of cch and its units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: