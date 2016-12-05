FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-TriState Capital holdings terminating agreement to acquire fixed income team, $4 bln AUM
December 5, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-TriState Capital holdings terminating agreement to acquire fixed income team, $4 bln AUM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - TriState Capital Holdings Inc :

* TriState Capital provides updates on its Chartwell investment partners business

* TriState Capital Holdings - is terminating definitive agreement it announced in October 2016 to acquire a fixed income team and AUM of about $4 billion

* TriState Capital Holdings Inc - TriState Capital announced that Chartwell will no longer serve as a subadvisor to Vanguard

* TriState Capital Holdings -continue to see Chartwell will deliver "robust revenue growth" with increasingly positive top, bottom-line contributions in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

