9 months ago
BRIEF-Pfizer, Avillion announce positive top-line results for Phase 3 BFORE study of BOSULIF
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pfizer, Avillion announce positive top-line results for Phase 3 BFORE study of BOSULIF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer and Avillion announce positive top-line results for Phase 3 BFORE study of BOSULIF for first-line treatment of Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia

* Pfizer Inc - study met its primary endpoint of major molecular response (MMR) at 12 months

* Pfizer Inc - will work with FDA to potentially make bosulif available for Ph+ CML patients in first-line setting

* No new or unexpected safety issues were identified in Phase 3 BFORE study of BOSULIF

* Pfizer Inc - Pfizer retains all rights to commercialize BOSULIF globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

