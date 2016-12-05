FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-PDC energy announces 2017 capital budget of $725 to $775 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-PDC energy announces 2017 capital budget of $725 to $775 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pdc Energy Inc -

* PDC energy announces 2017 capital budget of $725 to $775 million; anticipates greater than 40% annual production growth with projected year-end 2017 debt to ebitdax of approximately 1.8x

* Sees annual production of approximately 30.0 to 33.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2017

* Sees oil production to account for approximately 43% of total production in 2017

* Sees year-end 2017 cash on hand of about $200 million, debt to ebitdax of about 1.8 times

* Q1 2017 production is expected to be in-line with anticipated q4 2016 volumes due to timing of turn-in-lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.