Dec 5 (Reuters) - Global Medical Reit Inc

* Global Medical REIT Inc. announces agreement on a revolving credit facility

* Global Medical REIT - Agreement will provide up to $75 million in revolving credit commitments with accordion feature for total commitments up to $200 million

* Global Medical REIT - Credit facility includes feature providing additional capacity, of up to $125 million, for total credit facility size of up to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: