BRIEF-Eyegate reports positive data from third stage of phase 1B/2A clinical trial of EGP-437 in cataract surgery patients

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eyegate reports positive data from third stage of phase 1B/2A clinical trial of EGP-437 in cataract surgery patients

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals - Expect to initiate a randomized, placebo controlled trial of Iontophoretic EGP-437 in cataract surgery patients in H1 2017

* Eyegate Pharma - Positive response, determined by reduction in anterior chamber cell count, was observed in patients in both of EGP-437 treatment arms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: