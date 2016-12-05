FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2016 / 3:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics says vadastuximab talirine well-tolerated in early study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc :

* Press release - Seattle Genetics highlights phase 1 vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A; 33A) data presentations, including combination therapy with HMAs, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia at ASH annual meeting

* Both combination, monotherapy data show 33A well-tolerated with rapid, high remission rates for AML patients in multiple phase 1 trials

* Is broadly evaluating 33A across multiple lines of therapy in patients with myeloid malignancies

* 33A is currently being evaluated in combination with HMAs in ongoing global phase 3 CASCADE study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

