BRIEF-Resverlogix announces second positive recommendation for Apabetalone (RVX-208) Phase 3 study

* Press release - Resverlogix announces second positive recommendation from Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase 3 study of Apabetalone (RVX-208)

* Data and Safety Monitoring Board reviewed available study data and noted that no safety or efficacy concerns were identified

* "First patients in trial have now surpassed one year mark and Apabetalone remains well-tolerated with a consistent safety profile."

* Data and Safety Monitoring Board for Co's Phase 3 BETonMACE trial recommended that study to continue as planned without any modifications