FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD reports positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 replenish trial in postmenopausal women with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (vms) treated with tx-001hr
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 9:15 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD reports positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 replenish trial in postmenopausal women with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (vms) treated with tx-001hr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Therapeuticsmd Inc :

* TherapeuticsMD announces positive top-line results from pivotal phase 3 replenish trial in postmenopausal women with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (vms) treated with tx-001hr

* To submit new drug application for tx-001hr to food and drug administration as early as q3 of 2017

* Very low reported incidence of adverse events of somnolence with tx-001hr

* Additional efficacy and safety analyses of replenish trial data are ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.