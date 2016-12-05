FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan reports 2017 financial expectations
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 9:15 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan reports 2017 financial expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc :

* Kinder Morgan announces 2017 financial expectations

* Expect to generate $4.46 billion of distributable cash flow for 2017 which continues to provide us great strength and flexibility

* KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share in 2017

* Expects to provide guidance on a revised dividend policy in latter part of 2017

* Sees invest $3.2 billion on expansion projects in 2017

* Kinder Morgan Inc - expects to generate $1.99 per share of distributable cash flow and $7.2 billion of adjusted ebitda in 2017, essentially flat to 2016

* Kinder Morgan - for 2017, estimates that every $1 per barrel change in average WTI crude oil price impacts distributable cash flow by about $6 million

* Kinder Morgan - for 2017, company estimates each $0.10 per mmbtu change in price of natural gas impacts distributable cash flow by about $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

