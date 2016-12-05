BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies says offering aggregate of 7 mln shares of company's common stock

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Forum Energy Technologies Inc

* Forum Energy Technologies announces public offering of common stock

* Forum Energy Technologies Inc says offering aggregate of 7 million shares of company's common stock

* Net proceeds from sale of common stock received by company will be used for acquisitions

* Forum Energy Technologies - Offering consist of 3.5 million shares are being offered by co and 3.5 million shares are being offered by selling stockholders