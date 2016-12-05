BRIEF-Coupa Software Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.22

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Coupa Software Inc :
* Coupa software reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.22
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.36
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 to $0.19
* Sees Fy 2017 non-gaap loss per share $1.67 to $1.73
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $35.5 million to $36 million
* Sees Fy 2017 revenue $131.3 million to $131.8 million
* Q3 revenue $35.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: