BRIEF-Industrial Alliance to buy HollisWealth from Scotiabank

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Industrial alliance enters into agreement to acquire holliswealth from scotiabank

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services - transaction is expected to be modestly accretive to industrial alliance's earnings in 2018

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services - transaction is expected to contribute an estimated $0.05 per share in 2019 to industrial alliance's earnings

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services inc - will finance acquisition price through combination of cash on hand, issuance of common shares

* Industrial alliance insurance and financial services - TD Securities to purchase 2.5 million shares from industrial alliance at $55.65/share