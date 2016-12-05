BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP says sell on a bought deal basis, 9.8 mln Limited Partnership units of AHIP at a price of CDN$10.20 per unit

Dec 5 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP announces cdn$100 million bought deal equity financing for strategic hotel acquisition

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP says sell on a bought deal basis, 9.8 million Limited Partnership units of AHIP at a price of CDN$10.20 per unit

* American Hotel Income Properties - Intends to use proceeds from offering to partially fund potential acquisition of 3 embassy suites by hilton branded hotels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: