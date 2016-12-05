FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Hertz Global reaches agreement to form strategic partnership with Localiza
December 5, 2016 / 10:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hertz Global reaches agreement to form strategic partnership with Localiza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc :

* Press release - Hertz Global reaches agreement to form strategic partnership with Localiza, south america's largest rental car company

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc - purchase price for Hertz brazil operation, which includes both rental car and vehicle leasing, is expected to be r$337 million

* Hertz Global Holdings - as part of agreement, which is subject to approval by brazilian antitrust, Localiza will purchase Hertz operation in brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

