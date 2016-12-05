FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tenet, Centene sign multi-year national agreement
December 5, 2016 / 10:55 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Tenet, Centene sign multi-year national agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp

* Tenet and Centene sign multi-year national agreement

* Tenet and centene sign multi-year national agreement

* New agreement integrates all of centene's and health net's insurance products into a single contract

* Tenet healthcare corp says agreement is effective january 1, 2017

* Tenet healthcare corp - and centene corporation have signed a new, three-year agreement

* Tenet healthcare-agreement providing centene, health net members with in-network access to co's hospitals, outpatient centers, physicians in 18 states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

