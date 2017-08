Dec 5 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Granite prices offering of $400 million 3.873% senior debentures due 2023 and issues notice of redemption of senior debentures due 2018

* Granite real estate investment trust - redeem in full $200 million principal amount outstanding of granite lp's 4.613% series 1 senior debentures due 2018