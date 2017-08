Dec 5 (Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* For relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia patients, overall response rate of 33% ,complete remission rate of 16%

* Agios announces new clinical data from dose-escalation portion of phase 1 trial of single agent AG-120 showing durable molecular responses in patients with advanced Hematologic Malignancies