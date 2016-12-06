UPDATE 1-Statoil to drill offshore Mexico in 2018 at earliest
OSLO, Dec 6 Statoil could drill its first well in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico in 2018 at the earliest, its exploration chief told Reuters on Tuesday.
Dec 6 Kiadis Pharma NV :
* Presents positive 1-year follow-up data of its pivotal Phase II Trial with ATIR101
* Significant reduction in Transplant Related Mortality and improvement in Overall Survival observed in comparison to an observational control group
* Zero patients developed grade III-IV acute Graft-versus-Host-Disease upon infusion of ATIR101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, Dec 6 Statoil could drill its first well in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico in 2018 at the earliest, its exploration chief told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Braas says to take measures to have injunction lifted (Adds comment from Standard Industries)
OSLO, Dec 6 Statoil could drill its first well in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico in 2018 at the earliest, its exploration chief told Reuters on Tuesday.