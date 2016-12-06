FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Celyad announces positive new data from its CAR-T NKR-2 Phase I Trial
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Celyad announces positive new data from its CAR-T NKR-2 Phase I Trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Celyad SA :

* Cases of prolonged survival with improvements in hematological parameters were noted in both acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and multiple myeloma (MM) patients

* In vitro demonstration of NKR-2 specific functionality against autologous tumors in two patients evaluated is a strong correlative evidence of potential of this approach

* Strong safety signals, including no cases of cytokine release syndrome, cell-related neurotoxicity, auto-immunity, or CAR-T related death Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

