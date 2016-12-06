BRIEF-French oil major Total awarded exploration blocks in offshore Mexico
* Total has been awarded exploration licenses on 3 Blocks in offshore Mexico, following the country's first competitive deep water bid round
Dec 6 Celyad SA :
* Cases of prolonged survival with improvements in hematological parameters were noted in both acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and multiple myeloma (MM) patients
* In vitro demonstration of NKR-2 specific functionality against autologous tumors in two patients evaluated is a strong correlative evidence of potential of this approach
* Strong safety signals, including no cases of cytokine release syndrome, cell-related neurotoxicity, auto-immunity, or CAR-T related death Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Total has been awarded exploration licenses on 3 Blocks in offshore Mexico, following the country's first competitive deep water bid round
OSLO, Dec 6 Statoil could drill its first well in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico in 2018 at the earliest, its exploration chief told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Braas says to take measures to have injunction lifted (Adds comment from Standard Industries)