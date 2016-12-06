FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific acquires Exova testing laboratories in Canada for c. C$ 13 mln
December 6, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific acquires Exova testing laboratories in Canada for c. C$ 13 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific SE :

* Eurofins reinforces its north american footprint with the acquisition of Exova's environment testing laboratories in Eastern Canada

* Acquisition of Exova's environment testing business in Eastern Canada for about C$13 million ($9.80 million)

* Acquired business includes 5 laboratories in quebec and ontario, employing about 160 staff, and generated around C$19m of revenues in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3265 Canadian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)

