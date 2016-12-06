BRIEF-Toll Brothers Q4 earnings per share $0.67

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc
* Expects FY 2017 Q1 deliveries of between 1,000 and 1,250 units with an average price of between $750,000 and $780,000
* Expect fy 2017 adjusted gross margin to be between 24.8% and 25.3% of revenues
* Q4 backlog of $3.98 billion and 4,685 units increased 14% in dollars and 15% in units, compared to fy 2015's q4 end backlog of $3.50 billion and 4,064 units
* Expect full FY 2017 deliveries of between 6,500 and 7,500 units with an average price of between $775,000 and $825,000
* Seeing positive demand trends in many regions for 2017
* Expect FY 2017 will be another year of solid growth in revenues and profits
* Expect combination of purchase accounting and lower gross margin from coleman homes acquisition to reduce overall adjusted gross margin by 30 to 40 basis points in fy 2017
* Toll brothers reports 4th quarter and fye 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $1.86 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.79 billion