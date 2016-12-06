FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-GoDaddy acquires Host Europe Group, becomes market leader in Europe for small business cloud services
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-GoDaddy acquires Host Europe Group, becomes market leader in Europe for small business cloud services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Godaddy Inc

* GoDaddy acquires Host Europe Group, becomes market leader in Europe for small business cloud services

* GoDaddy Inc says deal includes eur 605 million paid to selling shareholders and eur 1.08 billion in assumed net debt

* GoDaddy Inc says intends to explore strategic alternatives for PlusServer business

* GoDaddy Inc says Patrick Pulvermüller will lead combined company's European operations

* GoDaddy Inc says co's European team will report into Pulvermüller

* GoDaddy Inc says intends to integrate majority of HEG's business while exploring strategic alternatives for HEG's PlusServer managed hosting business

* GoDaddy Inc says deal for eur 1.69 billion

* Transaction has been approved by GoDaddy board of directors and HEG's shareholders

* GoDaddy Inc says PlusServer business is expected to generate approximately $92 million in bookings and $41 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016

* GoDaddy Inc says HEG is on track to generate approximately $328 million in bookings and approximately $139 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016

* GoDaddy Inc says financing for transaction has been committed by existing lenders at interest rates similar to GoDaddy's existing term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
