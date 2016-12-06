FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-BMO Financial Group posts Q4 adjusted earnings of C$2.10/share
December 6, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group posts Q4 adjusted earnings of C$2.10/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal:

* BMO Financial Group reports net income of C$4.6 billion for fiscal 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$2.10

* Q4 earnings per share C$2.02

* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total provision for credit losses was $174 million, an increase of $46 million from prior year

* Bank of Montreal - assets under management and administration increased $12 billion or 1% from a year ago to $875 billion at quarter-end

* Bank of Montreal - qtrly net interest income $2,498 million versus $2,311 million

* Bank of Montreal - announced a q1 2017 dividend of $0.88 per common share, up $0.02 or 2% from preceding quarter

* Bank of Montreal - BMO's common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio was 10.1% at October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

