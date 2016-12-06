FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Roper Technologies to acquire Deltek
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Roper Technologies to acquire Deltek

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Roper Technologies Inc :

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Roper’s 2017 cash flow

* Roper Technologies Inc - acquisition will be funded by cash on hand, borrowings under Roper’s existing credit facility, and new debt

* Roper Technologies - Deltek’s leadership team, headed by Mike Corkery, will continue to manage business and its global team of 2,400 professionals

* Roper Technologies Inc - including estimated financing costs, acquisition is expected to add $80 million to Roper’s 2017 free cash flow

* Roper Technologies Inc - deal for all cash transaction valued at $2.8 billion

* Roper Technologies Inc - Deltek’s name, brands and office locations will not change as a result of transaction

* Roper Technologies Inc - Roper expects Deltek to deliver $535 million of revenue and $200 million of ebitda in 2017

* Deltek’s name, brands and office locations will not change as a result of transaction

* Roper Technologies - expects transaction to have limited impact on 2017 eps due to non-cash amortization expense, extent of which has not yet been determined

* Roper Technologies to acquire Deltek, leading provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.