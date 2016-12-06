FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies to acquire Intralinks Holdings
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies to acquire Intralinks Holdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc

* Synchronoss to acquire Intralinks Holdings, Inc. For $13.00 per share or $821 million in equity value

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc- transaction was unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies

* Stephen G Waldis, founder and current chief executive officer, will serve as executive chairman of board

* Synchronoss Technologies - expects to finance intralinks deal with existing cash,proceeds from sequential technology transaction,$900 million of new debt

* Given expected closing in first calendar quarter of 2017, co expects intralinks transaction to have no impact to q4

* Synchronoss technologies inc - targeting $40 million of combined synergies within first year of closing intralinks deal

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - to divest a portion of its activation business to sequential technology international for $146 million

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - strategic alternatives being pursued for remaining activation assets

* Ron Hovsepian, CEO of Intralinks, is expected to be appointed as CEO of Synchronoss upon closing

* Synchronoss Technologies -giving initial 2017 revenue guidance of between $810 million- $820 million with pro forma eps of between $2.45-$2.60 for combined entity

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - Synchronoss expects Intralinks transaction to have no impact to its Q4 financials

* Synchronoss Technologies to acquire Intralinks Holdings accelerating strategic transformation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.