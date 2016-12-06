FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Michaels Companies Q3 earnings per common share $0.37
December 6, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Michaels Companies Q3 earnings per common share $0.37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share was $0.37

* Sees 2016 comparable store sales to be approximately flat

* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $0.94 to $0.98 for Q4

* Capital expenditures of between $115 million and $125 million for fy 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.71, revenue view $4.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales increased 5.0% to $1.227 billion, from $1.168 billion in Q3 of fiscal 2015

* Adjusted diluted earnings per common share for q3 was $0.40

* Sees 2016 total net sales growth, including revenues from lamrite west, of 5.8% to 6.2%

* Adjusted diluted earnings per common share to be between $1.86 and $1.90 for fy 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The michaels companies announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and increase of share repurchase program

* Q3 same store sales fell 2 percent

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.86 to $1.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

