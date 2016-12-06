FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Optiv Security to be acquired by KKR
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
December 6, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Optiv Security to be acquired by KKR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Lp

* Optiv Security- KKR is making investment primarily from its eleventh Americas Private Equity investment fund

* Optiv Security- co is being acquired from a group of private investors, including a private equity fund managed by Blackstone

* Optiv Security- financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed.

* Optiv Security- signing of a definitive agreement under which KKR will acquire a majority stake in Optiv

* Optiv Security- other selling shareholders include Investcorp and Sverica

* Optiv Security to be acquired by KKR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

