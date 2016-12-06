BRIEF-Optiv Security to be acquired by KKR

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Lp
* Optiv Security- KKR is making investment primarily from its eleventh Americas Private Equity investment fund
* Optiv Security- co is being acquired from a group of private investors, including a private equity fund managed by Blackstone
* Optiv Security- financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed.
* Optiv Security- signing of a definitive agreement under which KKR will acquire a majority stake in Optiv
* Optiv Security- other selling shareholders include Investcorp and Sverica
* Optiv Security to be acquired by KKR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: