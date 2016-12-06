BRIEF-Neovasc provides update on its Tiara mitral valve clinical program

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc

* Neovasc-To date, 22 patients have been treated with tiara valve at medical centers in canada, u.s., europe with more implantations set for coming weeks

* In the 22 patient implantations, paravalvular leak levels were reported as mild, trace or absent in 100% of the cases

* Technical success rate in the implantations for the 22 patients was 19/22 or 86%

* Neovasc provides update on its tiara mitral valve clinical program