BRIEF-Volaris reports November 2016 traffic results passenger growth of 21% and launch of Volaris Costa Rica

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV

* Volaris reports November 2016 traffic results passenger growth of 21% and launch of Volaris Costa Rica

* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV says total demand, as measured in RPMs, in November increased 19.9% year over year, reaching 1.2 billion

* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV says in Nov, Volaris increased total capacity, as measured in ASMs, by 15.9% year over year