BRIEF-Equinix to acquire portfolio of 24 data center sites from Verizon in $3.6 bln deal

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc -
* Says 24 sites consist of 29 data center buildings across 15 metro areas
* Acquired portfolio includes approximately 900 customers
* Proposed transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per share upon close
* Approximately 250 verizon employees, primarily in operations functions of acquired data centers, will become Equinix employees.
* Addition of strategic facilities will increase interconnection in U.S. And Latin America; opening three new markets in Bogotá, Culpeper and Houston
* Equinix to acquire portfolio of 24 data center sites from Verizon in $3.6 billion deal
* Acquired portfolio includes approximately 900 customers
* Transaction is expected to close by mid-2017, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
* Deal involves 24 sites consist of 29 data center buildings across 15 metro areas.
* Proposed transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to our adjusted funds from operations per share upon close
* Equinix to acquire portfolio of 24 data center sites from Verizon in $3.6 billion deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: