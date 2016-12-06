FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Equinix to acquire portfolio of 24 data center sites from Verizon in $3.6 bln deal
December 6, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Equinix to acquire portfolio of 24 data center sites from Verizon in $3.6 bln deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc -

* Says 24 sites consist of 29 data center buildings across 15 metro areas

* Acquired portfolio includes approximately 900 customers

* Proposed transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per share upon close

* Approximately 250 verizon employees, primarily in operations functions of acquired data centers, will become Equinix employees.

* Addition of strategic facilities will increase interconnection in U.S. And Latin America; opening three new markets in Bogotá, Culpeper and Houston

* Equinix to acquire portfolio of 24 data center sites from Verizon in $3.6 billion deal

* Transaction is expected to close by mid-2017, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

