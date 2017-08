Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp -

* Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp qtrly gross revenue of $454,689, 170% increase over Q3 2015

* Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp qtrly prize payouts of $5.3 million 169% increase over Q3 2015

