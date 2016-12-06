FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Goviex to increase Sprott-led private placement
December 6, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Goviex to increase Sprott-led private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Goviex Uranium Inc

* Goviex uranium-is increasing private placement announced nov 30 by 5 million units for offering of up to 35 million units at a price of c$0.10 per unit

* Goviex uranium inc- net proceeds from private placement will be used to fund continued exploration and development activities on company's assets

* Goviex uranium - co has option to increase size of private placement by up to 15%, for total maximum gross proceeds of up to c$4.025 million

* Goviex uranium inc - clients of sprott group of companies are now expected to subscribe for 25 million units of private placement

* Goviex to increase sprott-led private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

