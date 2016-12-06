FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers provides positive results from Phase 1/2 study Checkmate-032
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers provides positive results from Phase 1/2 study Checkmate-032

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Press release - opdivo (nivolumab) alone or combined with yervoy (ipilimumab) shows encouraging response and survival rates in recurrent small cell lung cancer, from Phase 1/2 study checkmate -032

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - objective response rate with opdivo plus yervoy was 25 pct and was 11 pct with Opdivo monotherapy

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - estimated two-year survival rate with combination was 30 pct and was 17 pct with opdivo monotherapy

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - confirmed ORR was 25 pct in patients who received opdivo plus yervoy, was 11 pct with opdivo alone with additional follow-up

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - grade 3/4 treatment-related discontinuation rates were 10 pct in opdivo plus yervoy group and 4 pct in opdivo group

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - no new safety signals were observed with opdivo and opdivo plus yervoy in updated analysis

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - in combination arm, three patients experienced a complete response

* Bristol-Myers Squibb-additional efficacy findings included confirmed partial response in 21 patients in opdivo-yervoy arm, 11 patients in opdivo-only arm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.