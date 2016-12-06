FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Forest City agrees to eliminate dual-class share structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc -

* All of outstanding shares of co's class B common stock would be converted into shares of co's class A common stock

* In addition, holders of class B shares will exchange each of their class B shares for 1.31 shares of class A common stock

* Says will be seeking shareholder approval of reclassification at company's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* Also announced that Bruce C. Ratner, who has served as a director since 2007, will also step down from board by year-end

* Charles Ratner will retire from forest city, effective Dec. 31, 2016, and will step down from board at that time

* Board will appoint James A. Ratner, to succeed Charles Ratner as non-executive chairman

* Intends to fill the two board vacancies with new, independent directors

* Forest city enters into agreement to eliminate the company's dual-class share structure; announces board changes and corporate governance enhancements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

