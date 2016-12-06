FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Belden reiterates proposal to acquire Digi International
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Belden reiterates proposal to acquire Digi International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Belden Inc

* Belden submits additional letter to Digi International Inc regarding potential acquisition

* Belden Inc - reiterates proposal to acquire Digi International for $13.82 per share in cash

* Belden Inc - acquisition would be fully funded with existing cash reserves and therefore is not subject to any financing contingency

* Belden - "Digi's management and board of directors have remained unwilling to respond or engage in discussions with Belden" regarding potential deal

* Belden - if Digi continues to ignore co's requests for meeting and/or refuse to engage in discussions, prepared to pursue alternative paths to complete deal

* Belden Inc - "believes this proposal to be a full and fair offer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

