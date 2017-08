Dec 6 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc :

* Transcontinental Inc amends its normal course issuer bid

* to amend NCIB to increase maximum no of Class A subordinate voting shares that may be repurchased from 1 million to 2 million

* approval to amend NCIB to increase maximum no of Class A subordinate voting shares that may be repurchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: