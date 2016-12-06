BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc. Q4 earnings per share $0.75

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc :

* Revenues for Q4 of 2016 went from $540.1 million to $555.6 million, an increase of 2.9%

* Magazine and commercial product printing activities will be affected by a reduction in print advertising in fiscal 2017

* We expect stable revenues within printing division in 2017

* Transcontinental Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of corporation of $0.99 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.75

* Non-recurring contract to print census of Canada, will also have an adverse effect in early 2017

* Transcontinental Inc. announces its results for fiscal 2016