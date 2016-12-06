BRIEF-Justice Department clears Alaska Air Group's acquisition of Virgin America

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group :
* Justice Department clears Alaska Air Group's acquisition of Virgin America
* Alaska was not required to divest any assets as a condition of DOJ clearance
* Company believes plaintiffs' claims are without merit and plans to defend its acquisition of Virgin America accordingly
* DOJ did not require changes to other agreements between Alaska and American, including interline or reciprocal loyalty agreements
* Alaska did agree to implement limited changes to its codeshare agreement with american airlines
* "Company plans to close transaction in very near future"
* Majority of Alaska and American codeshare flights will remain intact