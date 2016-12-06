FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Justice Department clears Alaska Air Group's acquisition of Virgin America
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Justice Department clears Alaska Air Group's acquisition of Virgin America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group :

* Justice Department clears Alaska Air Group's acquisition of Virgin America

* Alaska was not required to divest any assets as a condition of DOJ clearance

* Company believes plaintiffs' claims are without merit and plans to defend its acquisition of Virgin America accordingly

* DOJ did not require changes to other agreements between Alaska and American, including interline or reciprocal loyalty agreements

* Alaska did agree to implement limited changes to its codeshare agreement with american airlines

* "Company plans to close transaction in very near future"

* Majority of Alaska and American codeshare flights will remain intact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.