9 months ago
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics settles previously announced tender offer
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics settles previously announced tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc :

* Steel Dynamics - as of Dec. 5, co received tenders from holders of $266.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.125 pct senior notes due 2019

* Redemption price for remaining outstanding 2019 notes will be at 103.063%

* Steel Dynamics Inc - during Q4, company expects to recognize pretax charges of approximately $16 million, related to tender and call premiums

* Steel dynamics announces settlement of previously announced tender offer and redemption call for the remainder of its 6.125 pct senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

