Dec 6 Dolly Varden Silver Corp
* Dolly Varden announces appointment of Gary Cope as
president and CEO, offering of common and flow-through shares
and grant of stock options
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - Rosie Moore will be leaving
company as interim president and CEO,has also agreed to step
down from her board position
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - private placement of 781,250
common shares in capital of company at a price of $0.64 per
common share
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp - private placement of up to 3.5
million common shares at a price of $0.72 per flow-through
share
* Dolly Varden Silver Corp Says intends to undertake a
private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to
$3.0 million
* Dolly Varden Silver - proceeds of offering to be used for
further exploration, mineral resource expansion of co's silver
property in northwestern bc
