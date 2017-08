Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kewaunee Scientific Corp

* Kewaunee scientific corp - order backlog was $101.1 million at october 31, 2016, as compared to $92.4 million at october 31, 2015

* Kewaunee scientific reports results for second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 sales rose 17.1 percent to $36.33 million