9 months ago
BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Entertainment announces Q3 2016 financial results
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Entertainment announces Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

* Raises full year 2016 guidance

* Sees Q4 comparable store sales increase of 2.5% to 4.5%.

* Sees FY 2016 total revenues of $998 million to $1.003 billion

* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 5.9% versus. An 8.8% increase.

* For fiscal 2017, expect low double-digit growth in total revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA.

* Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $228.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

