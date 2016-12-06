BRIEF-Oxford reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oxford Industries Inc

* Oxford Industries Inc - Inventory increased to $136.4 million at October 29, 2016 from $120.6 million at end of Q3 of fiscal 2015

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.73, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are expected to be approximately $55 million

* Oxford reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $222.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.50 to $3.65

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.31 to $3.46

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.02 billion to $1.035 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: